Sounders re-sign Fredy Montero to one-year deal

article

The Seattle Sounders re-signed forward Fredy Montero, the club's all-time leading goal-scorer, to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

After returning to the Sounders last season following an eight-year hiatus, Montero, 35, scored eight goals across all competitions for Seattle. He has 76 goals and 51 assists in games played for the Sounders in his career.

"Fredy continues to prove he is a valuable player for our team, both on and off the field," general manager Craig Waibel said in a statement. "On top of being a fan favorite, Fredy is a reliable goal-scorer, as demonstrated in his decorated career around the world. We welcome his skill, experience and veteran leadership in 2023."

Montero appeared in 119 MLS games for the Sounders between 2009-2012. He joined the club on loan from Deportivo Cali of Colombia before signing an extension with Seattle in 2011. The Sounders eventually loaned Montero to Colombian club Millonarios in 2013 and then Portuguese club Sporting CP later that summer. He'd remain with Sporting CP through 2016 before moving onto to Chinese squad Tianjin Tigers FC.

Montero returned to the MLS with the Vancouver Whitecaps on loan from the Tianjin Tigers in 2017. After a 13-goal, six-assist season with Vancouver, Montero was loaned back to Sporting CP in 2018. However, Montero would return to the Whitecaps after just a few months and remained with the club through the 2020 season.

"Over the years, Fredy has brought Sounders fans a lot of great memories, and we are very happy to have him back," head coach Brian Schmetzer said in a statement. "He is a dynamic player with a noticeable presence whenever he is on the pitch. As a coach, you want players that can score goals, so I’m pleased to have this piece in our attack next season."

Montero scored three goals during Seattle’s title-winning 2022 Concacaf Champions League tournament run while filling in for injured starting striker Raúl Ruidíaz. In addition to his goal-scoring record, Montero's 51 assists rank second in team history.