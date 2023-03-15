Sounders re-sign defenseman Nouhou to three-year deal

article

The Seattle Sounders re-signed defender Nouhou to a new three-year contract that carries a team option for 2026.

Nouhou was an MLS All-Star selection in 2021 and was named one of the Best XI for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League.

"In addition to solidifying himself as one of the most reliable defenders in our league, Nouhou has been central to so many massive moments for the club. We look forward to more moments to come," general manager Craig Waibel said in a statement.

Nouhou has appeared in 172 games across all competitions for the Sounders since first breaking in with the team in 2017. His 143 regular season appearances in MLS games ranks second in franchise history behind the 156 of Chad Marshall.

"Congratulations to Nouhou, who has done his part for the club, helping us win many games and trophies," Sounders head coach Brian Schmertzer said in a statement. "This is a player who began with the second team seven years ago, and now has grown into one of the best defensive players in MLS. It’s a tremendous story for both Nouhou and the club."

Nouhou has one goal and eight assists for the Sounders.

Nouhou has 20 career appearances for the Cameroon National Team. A native to Douala, Nouhou played every minute of the team's three games at the 2022 World Cup, which included a 1-0 victory over Brazil.