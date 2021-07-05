Expand / Collapse search

Sounders match MLS record for unbeaten start, tying Rapids

By AP News Staff
Published 
Seattle Sounders FC
Associated Press
COMMERCE CITY, CO - JULY 04: Sounders starters celebrate a goal by Midfeilder Alex Roldan (16) in the forty first minute of a Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Colorado Rapids on July 4,2021 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Co

Alex Roldan scored his first MLS goal and the Seattle Sounders matched the league record for games without a loss to open a season at 12, tying the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night.

The Sounders (7-0-5) tied the mark held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014). They will have a chance to break the record Wednesday night at home against Houston.

Roldan pounced on defensive miscue and scored on a right-footed shot from the right side of the area in the 41st minute. The goal was confirmed by VAR Review.

The Rapids (5-3-2) tied it in the 58th minute when Michael Barrios settled Sam Vines’ cross, made a cutback into the middle of the area and finished a left-footed shot with a deflection.

