Sounders' Jordan Morris holds soccer camp for kids with diabetes

Local soccer star Jordan Morris is helping kids with a disease he knows all too well. Seattle Sounders' Jordan Morris held a camp over the weekend for kids with Type 1 diabetes.

Click here to learn more about the Jordan Morris Foundation.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

MORE FROM Q13 FOX SPORTS:

Advertisement

WATCH: Just a Bit Outside and Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Ian Furness and Alyssa Charlston

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS