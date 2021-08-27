Expand / Collapse search

Sounders' Jordan Morris holds soccer camp for kids with diabetes

By Ian Furness
Published 
Seattle Sounders FC
Q13 FOX

Sounders' Jordan Morris holds soccer camp for kids with diabetes

Local soccer star Jordan Morris is helping kids with a disease he knows all too well. Seattle Sounders' Jordan Morris held a camp over the weekend for kids with Type 1 diabetes.

Click here to learn more about the Jordan Morris Foundation.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

MORE FROM Q13 FOX SPORTS: 

WATCH: Just a Bit Outside and Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine
FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Ian Furness and Alyssa Charlston
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
SEATTLE STORM
SEATTLE MARINERS
SEATTLE KRAKEN
OL REIGN
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS