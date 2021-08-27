Sounders' Jordan Morris holds soccer camp for kids with diabetes
Local soccer star Jordan Morris is helping kids with a disease he knows all too well. Seattle Sounders' Jordan Morris held a camp over the weekend for kids with Type 1 diabetes.
Click here to learn more about the Jordan Morris Foundation.
