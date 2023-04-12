Sounders' Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan called up to US Men's National Team for match with Mexico

Seattle Sounders FC players Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan were both called up to the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) for a match with Mexico on April 19.

The inaugural Allstate Continental Clasico will take place in Glendale, Arizona. It's a new annual event that will feature the USMNT hosting a tip-tier opponent from the Americas.

The Seattle Sounders unveiled its new Bruce Lee kit. (left: Jordan Morris, right: Cristian Roldan) (Seattle Sounders FC)

Morris and Roldan are being called up for the first time since the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

Morris, 28, has 11 goals in 51 appearance for the USMNT, including during the World Cup. He leads the MLS this season with eight goals, including a club record four goals against Sporting Kansas City on March 25.

Roldan, 27, has 32 career appearances for the USMNT, including during the World Cup. Since being selected in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, Roldan ranks third in MLS-era club history with 287 appearances, scoring 37 goals and with 47 assists.