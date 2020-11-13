Sounders FC staff member tests positive for COVID-19

article

The Seattle Sounders FC said Friday that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. All players and other staff members have returned multiple negative tests.

The team said the staff member immediately self-isolated after receiving the positive test result on Thursday. That person will remain in isolation until being medically cleared.

The Sounders have implemented contract tracing procedures and closed indoor portions of their training facility, Starfire Sports.

Major League Soccer policy requires players to have PCR tests every other day, including the day before each match.

The Sounders' next match is Nov. 24 vs. Losa Angeles FC in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.