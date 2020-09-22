Sounders FC schedule announced for rest of 2020 season; 7 matches on JOEtv

article

Major League Soccer on Tuesday announced the schedule for the remainder of the season for Seattle Sounders FC.

Seven of the nine matches can be seen on JOEtv (cable 10/ch. 22). Q13 FOX & JOEtv are official broadcast partners of Sounders FC.

Vancouver comes to Seattle for a Cascadia Cup match on Oct. 3. The Sounders return home to end the regular season on MLS Decision Day against San Jose on Nov. 8.

Because of COVID-19, home matches at CenturyLink Field are scheduled to pbe played without fans.

See the scheduled below: