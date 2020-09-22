Sounders FC schedule announced for rest of 2020 season; 7 matches on JOEtv
SEATTLE - Major League Soccer on Tuesday announced the schedule for the remainder of the season for Seattle Sounders FC.
Seven of the nine matches can be seen on JOEtv (cable 10/ch. 22). Q13 FOX & JOEtv are official broadcast partners of Sounders FC.
Vancouver comes to Seattle for a Cascadia Cup match on Oct. 3. The Sounders return home to end the regular season on MLS Decision Day against San Jose on Nov. 8.
Because of COVID-19, home matches at CenturyLink Field are scheduled to pbe played without fans.
