Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan previews FC Dallas playoff match on “Q It Up Sports”

Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to look ahead to Tuesday night's Western Conference Semifinal match against FC Dallas at Lumen Field.

The Sounders haven't faced FC Dallas this season and it will be their first match since last year's wild playoff game that went more than 120 minutes. The Sounders won that match, 4-3. Interview video above.