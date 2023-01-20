Sounders FC lands partnership with Providence health system as new jersey sponsor

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Seattle Sounders FC)

The Seattle Sounders have partnered with the Washington-based Providence health system as their new jersey sponsor and more.

The Providence name will appear on the front of Seattle’s jerseys beginning with the FIFA Club World Cup next month in Morocco.

Providence will be the third jersey sponsor in franchise history and it replaces online retailer Zulily, which was the sponsor from 2019 through last season.

Xbox was the team's jersey sponsor for the first 10 years of the franchise's existence.

The agreement with Providence will also include a community focus with the team and the health organization working with the Renton School District on mental health and wellness programs for students.

"As two Renton-based organizations, Providence and Seattle Sounders FC have been looking for ways to partner to improve the health of the community. One area where we share common urgency is the mental health crisis among young people. Passion for sports like soccer is often a powerful way to join people together in a common cause. We’re excited to use this platform to help to improve access to resources for our local youth, starting with the Renton School District," said Providence President and CEO Rod Hochman, M.D.

"From our earliest conversations with Providence, this partnership was always about shared values, especially our combined organizational commitment to our region’s youth and making communities healthier places to live," said Sounders FC Majority Owner Adrian Hanauer. "In our club’s view, working with community-minded partners is critical to Sounders FC’s overall mission, and in Providence we have found a partner that is deeply vested in the Puget Sound region and whose values and goals align with our own. Today’s announcement is less about the mark that our players will wear across their chests on gameday and more about the deep community investment that Providence and Sounders FC are coming together to fulfill. Mental health – especially for young people – is a critical part of a healthy society, and we’re looking forward to employing the resources and reach of our two organizations to focus on these outcomes."

The Sounders' new team headquarters and training facility is being built in Renton, a Seattle suburb, and is expected to be completed sometime in 2024.