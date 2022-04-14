Sounders FC advance to 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Final for the first time

Expand / Collapse search

The Seattle Sounders FC will have a chance to win the Concacaf Champions League Final for the best soccer team in North America, following a 1-1 draw with New York City FC in Wednesday night’s second leg of the semifinals. 

The Sounders entered the game against New York City FC Wednesday night with a 3-1 lead after the first leg of the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Semifinals, and they held on for a 1-1 draw. This brought the final score, on aggregate, to 4-2. Now the Sounders are set to face Liga MX side Pumas UNAM, a team from Mexico, in a battle for the SCCL championship. This is the first time Sounders FC has advanced to the continental championship, and the club is just the fifth MLS team to reach the finals. 

There will be a two-legged, home-and-home series to determine the winner of the continental championship; Pumas will host the first leg in Mexico City on Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. (PT), and the Sounders will host the second leg at Lumen Field on Wednesday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m. (PT). 

Tickets are on sale today. Season ticket holders can access a special pre-sale window to purchase tickets from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the general public can purchase tickets starting at 3:00 p.m. Click here to order your tickets.

