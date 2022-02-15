Sounders announce plans for new training facility in Renton

article

The Seattle Sounders announced their plans on Wednesday to build a new training facility on the site of the former Longacres racetrack in Renton.

Majority owner Adrian Hanauer, president and general manager Garth Lagerwey, King County Executive Dow Constantine, Mayor of Renton Armondo Pavone and Unico Properties chief investment officer Ned Carner were on hand to make the announcement late Wednesday morning.

"Welcome to the future home of Sounders FC. Welcome to Sounders Center at Longacres," Hanuaer said in his opening comments.

"We are just thrilled to plant our flag on this site for the next generation of Sounders' staff, players, coaches and fans."

The Sounders have trained at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila since they joined the MLS in 2009. Starfire has also served as the host site for several matches in U.S. Open cup play. The new training site will be less than a mile away from their previous home.

The new facility is set to open for the club in 2024 as part of the club's 50th anniversary season. The complex will include two natural grass practice fields and two artificial turf fields with the possibility of a fifth field as well, per Hanauer.

A 303,000 square-foot building already exists on the site that the club will take over with a renovation of 41,300 square-feet across two floors to accommodate the needs for the club. The site will serve as the team's headquarters in addition to fulfilling its training needs.

"This is an amazing development for the franchise," Lagerwey said.

Carner said that discussions about the site as a potential home for the Sounders began about six months ago, even before Unico Properties LLC completed their purchase of the site from Boeing.

Hanauer said they brought representatives of FIFA, the governing body of soccer, on a visit to the site in the fall as part of their desire to be one of the host venues for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held jointly in the United States, Canada and Mexico. He said that both this new site and their current home at Starfire could serve as training sites for teams participating in the World Cup.

Longacres served as the region's primary horseracing venue for nearly 60 years before closing in 1992. Emerald Downs opened as the new racetrack for the region in Auburn in 1996.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

