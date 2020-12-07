Sounders advance to MLS Cup finals after 3-2 victory against Minnesota

The Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United FC, 3-2 to take the Western Conference Championship title and advance to the MLS Cup finals.

The Sounders scored three goals late in the matchup thanks to Gustav Svensson, Raul Ruidiaz, and Will Bruin in the final minutes of the game at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Seattle will take on Columbus Crew SC on Saturday at 5 p.m. Watch on Q13 FOX, followed by Sounders FC Matchday postgame. The defending MLS Cup champions have played for the conference title in four of the last five seasons.

Gustav Svensson scored off a corner kick in the final moments of second-half stoppage time, and the Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 3-2 on Monday night to advance to the MLS Cup final.

Seattle scored three times in the final 15 minutes of regulation and stoppage time to stun Minnesota and claim the Western Conference championship for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

Will Bruin scored in the 75th minute to pull Seattle within 2-1 and set the stage for the wild final moments when the Sounders scored twice off corner kicks. Raul Ruidiaz had a fortunate bounce fall at his feet before he beat goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to pull the Sounders even at 2-2 just before the end of the 90 minutes.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. Check below for game highlights: