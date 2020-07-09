Soccer kicks off this weekend with high-stakes MLS matchups on FOX — here’s what you need to know

American team sports make their return this weekend with the resumption of Major League Soccer’s 25th season.

The Atlanta United FC will face off against the New York Red Bulls as part of the “MLS is Back Tournament” this Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on FOX.



When the MLS — and all other professional sports in the United States — shut down in March, it was only two weeks into a 34-game regular season, one that was scheduled to last into October. The soccer scenario is different from the NBA and NHL, leagues trying to finish their seasons this summer, and the MLB, which will be starting from scratch later in July.

So, how should soccer restart?

All teams participating in the “MLS is Back Tournament” are living, working and playing at the Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Modeled after soccer’s World Cup tournament system and organized with the awareness that the “Big Summer Soccer Tournament” has become a staple of American sports television, the “MLS is Back Tournament” features teams divided into six groups.

Teams will compete in a group stage, then a knockout bracket, with the tournament winner splitting a hefty purse of bonus money and earning a coveted spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. There, they will play against the top teams in the rest of our region of the world.



What’s worth noting is that each team’s three group stage games will also count in the regular season standings. Those games will count alongside the two games everyone has already played prior to the pandemic, and ahead of what MLS hopes is the resumption of the season in home stadiums later this summer.

The top two teams from each group will advance, with the only exception being Group A, where the top three clubs will advance, due to Group A having more teams than all other groups. The three next-best finishers will advance as well.

All in all, those matchups add up to a staggering 54 games total spread over 35 days. There will be a game every day from July 8 to 23, 16 of which will air on FOX and FS1.



Before you dive too deep into soccer mayhem, take a minute to read how each group will break down, just so you’re prepared for all of the football frenzy:



Group A

This is the most unpredictable group for a few reasons. Unlike the rest of the groups which are composed of four teams, Group A has five, meaning the top three finishers automatically advance (and perhaps a fourth as a wild card).

The clubs themselves composing Group A include Inter Miami (one of this year’s expansion teams), Orlando City and Chicago Fire (squads that are helmed by brand new coaches, Oscar Pareja and Raphael Wicky, respectively), and New York City (also with a new coach, Ronny Delia) and Philadelphia Union (a club that was part of the final MLS game pre-shutdown, a wild 3-3).

There will be a Group A doubleheader on FS1 on Sunday, July 19. New York will go up against Chicago at 8 p.m. ET, and Philadelphia will take on Miami shortly after at 10:30 p.m. ET.



Group B

Anchored by the defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders (their second title in four years), this group has some fun history stored up that’s primed to break out in its upcoming match-ups.

Seattle and FC Dallas fought in all-time playoff classic last October, with the Sounders scraping by with a 4-3 victory in extra time, with thanks to a hat trick from Seattle’s Jordan Morris.

The San Jose Earthquakes and Vancouver Whitecaps, like Seattle, trace their histories to the North American Soccer League (NASL) of the 1970s. Safe to say that the two teams have a long list of old scores to settle against each other.

Will there be some upsets here, or will the championship Sounders keep their siren song humming?



Group C

This group is also comprised of teams with some wonderful history and an ample amount of past successes.

Toronto FC were denied their second MLS Cup title in three years by Seattle last November. In Group C, they find themselves with the Montreal Impact, with whom they share one of the fiercest MLS rivalries.

The other two teams, D.C. United and the New England Revolution, are focused on reclaiming their past glories. Each team has claimed five Eastern Conference titles, the most in the league’s history. Led by coaching legend Bruce Arena, The Revs are this year’s top candidate for the title of “Sleeping Giant Waking Up.”

Fun fact: D.C. coach Ben Olsen not only played for Arena, both when Olsen was in college at Virginia and while playing in the pros for D.C., but he actually lived in Arena’s house when he was just a rookie!

We’ll see these two old friends face off when D.C. United plays New England next Thursday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.



Group D

Before the shutdown, in the first two weeks of the MLS season, there were only three Western Conference teams who had a perfect record.

Those three teams are now together in this group.

Last year, Minnesota United made “The Jump” from expansion squad strugglers in their first two seasons to legit MLS contenders in their third. Now, they look to be picking up right where they left off (at least until the league itself stopped).

Meanwhile, Sporting Kansas City and the Colorado Rapids have made some surprising player and coaching realignments. Sporting KC were coming off their worst season in a decade, but remade their roster in the off season.

Colorado, memories of a similar turnaround in 2016 still fresh on their minds, came out of the gates hot under new coach Robin Fraser and charged by a roster that’s stacked with MLS veterans who felt disrespected by their former clubs.

And don’t forget Real Salt Lake, another MLS roster stocked with homegrown stars alongside the league’s all-time games-played leader, Kyle Beckerman.



Group E

Perhaps the best doubleheader of the entire “MLS is Back Tournament" gets this group off with a bang.

Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls are two of the best teams in recent MLS history. They’ve produced epic battles for trophies, and, as much as they don’t seem to like each other, they love to play against each other.

That love/hate soccer drama will fuel the first game of the tournament, airing Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

But the fireworks don’t stop there. Immediately after on FS1 is a match-up that features of the newest rivalries in MLS: the Columbus Crew against FC Cincinnati.

Nicknamed “Hell Is Real” after a famous billboard about halfway between the two Ohio cities on Interstate 71, the Crew are in the midst of engineering a rebirth of sorts, having made changes to their roster, front office and stadium.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, used the break to hire new coach Jaap Stam, a championship-winning defender who has played for the likes of Manchester United and is just trying to help get the second-year expansion team going.

It’s safe to say that this will be a must-watch night.



Group F

This is probably the most exciting group of the tournament, and it gets underway with a doubleheader Monday, July 13 on FS1.

Los Angeles FC, last year’s record-breaking regular season champions, have gotten even better with additions this spring like Bradley Wright-Phillips (one of the best scorers in MLS history) and Andy Najar (a former D.C. United homegrown star who is one of the best attack-minded defenders in the league).

The LA Galaxy, the other soccer squad repping the City of Angels, aren’t letting us forget that they’re the best team in MLS history. The Galaxy made the biggest splash of the off season by signing Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez. He and LAFC’s Carlos Vela are two of the biggest stars in Mexican soccer history, now plying their trade in SoCal.

The Portland Timbers restocked the attacking end of their roster this winter with Diego Valeri, who has the ability this month to become the third MLS player in history to score 80 goals and 80 assists in his career. Oh, did we mention that the Timbers have old, strong grudges with both LA teams?

The Houston Dynamo, meanwhile, have underperformed in recent years despite the impressive names decorating their roster. Now, they have put American soccer legend Tab Ramos in charge as head coach, and he’s looking to make his Houston squad dynamic once more.

It’ll be LAFC vs Houston at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Galaxy vs Portland at 10:30 p.m. PT on Monday, July 13 on FS1.

There’s a lot of soccer coming your way over the coming weeks. But to start, make sure to watch the Atlanta United take on the New York Red Bulls this Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

