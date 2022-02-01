Skagit Valley College basketball team helps teammate after family loses everything in house fire

article

Francis Gyan’s family lost everything in a Renton apartment fire two days after Christmas. The fire took the only home they’ve known since moving to the U.S. 20 years ago.

Gyan's Skagit Valley College basketball family has stepped up to help their teammate and his family in their time of need.

"We just all rallied. Our whole school here at Skagit, really, to get the word out with that. To help him that way," said SVC men's basketball head coach Carl Howell. "The basketball community has been unbelievable. Coaches in our league reached out to me, wanted to know what they could do."

A GoFundMe has been started for the family. As of Jan. 1, it raised $24,100 of its $45,000 goal. The funds raised so far have allowed the family of six to have a roof over their heads at the Tukwila Extended Stay America, according to the fundraiser's organizer.

The next goal of the family is to get permanent housing, furniture and clothing.

"I think one thing about athletics is there’s a lot of loyalty that way. I wasn’t surprised by the outpouring for Francis and his family, because that’s how I’ve always seen it in athletics," said Howell.

