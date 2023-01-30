Seawolves in-studio previewing upcoming Major League Rugby season

Seattle Seawolves players Pete Malcolm and Tavite Lopeti joined FOX 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio Sunday night on "Seattle Sports Live" to preview the upcoming season in Major League Rugby.

The Seawolves host a preseason game next Saturday at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila.

Their regular season opener is a rematch of the MLR championship game form last year, at Starfire on Saturday Feb. 18.

