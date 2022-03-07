Seattle U's Chris Victor named WAC Coach of the Year

Seattle University men's basketball coach Chris Victor was named the Don Haskins WAC Coach of the Year after leading the Redhawks to a share of the WAC Championship in his first season in the role.

The Redhawks went 14-4 in the conference and 23-8 overall as they finished tied with New Mexico State and Stephen F. Austin for the league title. A 74-66 victory over Chicago State on Saturday clinched a share of the championship for the Redhawks.

Additionally, Darrion Trammell and Cameron Tyson were named to the All-WAC First-Team. Trammell was also named to the league's All-Defensive Team while Tyson was named to the All-Newcomer Team.

Seattle is the No. 2-seed in the WAC Tournament, which is held this week at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The seeding puts Seattle two victories away from making the Division I NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1968-69. Seattle left Division I after the 1980, moving to the NAIA level, and didn't return to the top level until 2008.

Victor had taken over the job in an interim role in November after previous head coach Jim Hayford was placed on administrative leave and ultimately resigned over allegations he used a racial slur during practice. Victor was given the full-time job last week.

Trammell averaged 18 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals during WAC play. His assists and steals averages topped all players in the WAC. He was fifth in points per game. He scored 20 or more points nine times in WAC play while swiping four steals on seven occasions.

Tyson averaged 14.7 points and 4.8 rebounds over 18 WAC contests. His 57 total threes and 3.2 threes per game during league play both led all players. He hit a school-record tying nine threes on Feb. 16 at UT-Rio Grande Valley and had seven games with four or more during the 18-game WAC slate. He had 20 or more points five times and led the Redhawks in scoring six times.

