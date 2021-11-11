Seattle University basketball coach Jim Hayford resigns after report that he repeated racial slurs

article

Seattle University basketball coach Jim Hayford resigned Thursday, the school’s athletic director said.

Hayford had been on paid administrative leave since Friday following a published report that he had used a racial slur during a scrimmage.

Citing unidentified sources, Stadium reported that a Black player for Seattle alleged Hayford used a racial slur during a scrimmage Thursday. The report stated the player used the slur during the scrimmage and, after being informed by game officials, Hayford repeated it in an effort to curtail its use.

The report said Hayford also repeated the word after a player used it during the summer.

Stadium’s report said Hayford apologized Friday, but the majority of players were refusing to play for him. Fink said Hayford was placed on leave Friday.

"It is clear to me that Coach Hayford is no longer able to effectively lead the team," athletic director Shaney Fink said in a statement released by the school.

Fink said the school will take other steps to ensure concerns within the program are addressed and has begun a review of the climate within the program.

"We also recognize and appreciate the players’ desire to refocus on the season and each game in front of them," Fink said.

Hayford had been at Seattle the previous four seasons and had a 64-55 overall record. Prior to that, he was the coach at Eastern Washington.

Associate head coach Chris Victor has been named interim coach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram