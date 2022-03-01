Seattle U removes interim tag for head men's basketball coach Chris Victor

article

Seattle University officially removed the interim tag from head men's basketball coach Chris Victor on Tuesday, making him the 18th coach in school history.

"Coach Victor’s basketball acumen is matched by his tremendous character," athletic director Shaney Fink said in a statement. "He is a thoughtful, authentic leader who is laser focused on creating an environment that brings out the best in each member of the team. Coach Victor is a fierce competitor who will continue to lead Redhawk basketball to new heights."

Victor was handed the reins of the program right before the start of the season as previous head coach Jim Hayford was placed on administrative leave, and eventually resigned, after reportedly using a racial slur in practice.

Victor took over the program on an interim basis and has led the school to its best season since returning to the Division I level in 2008. The Redhawks are 22-8 with one regular season game remaining against Chicago State on Saturday. The Redhawks are 13-4 in the Western Athletic Conference, which ranks second in the league behind only the 23-5 (13-3 WAC) mark of the New Mexico State Aggies.

"I am grateful to President [Eduardo] Peñalver and Shaney Fink for the incredible opportunity to continue to lead this basketball program, and it is an honor to serve as the head men’s basketball coach at this prestigious university," Victor said in a statement. "I am excited for what still lies ahead this season for this special group, and look forward to building on the success we have achieved and the energy being generated around the program. My family and I couldn’t be happier to be in Seattle and continue establishing our roots here."

The Redhawks have won 20 games just twice since their return to D-I, posting a 21-8 record under Joe Callero as an independent in 2008-09 and a 20-14 record under Hayford in his first season in 2017-18. The 22 victories already are the most for the school since the 22-6 mark posted by the team in 1963-64.

Seattle University has a chance to make the Division I NCAA Tournament field for the first time since 1968-69. While very unlikely to receive an at-large bid to the field, winning the WAC tournament would give them their first berth to the NCAA Tournament in over 50 years. However, the Redhawks lost both of their meetings this season against New Mexico State, falling 79-64 on the road on Feb. 5 and 68-55 at home on Feb. 21.

Victor had been the associate head coach under Hayford since 2017 before taking the interim job in November.

