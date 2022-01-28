Seattle U men's basketball sees best season in decades despite early-season challenges

article

The entire season for Seattle University men's basketball team could have been derailed after making headlines for the wrong reasons, however, it ended up bringing the team together and turning this season into their best.

Former head coach Jim Hayford resigned in November following reports that he used racial slurs in practice to make a point.

Now, interim head coach Chris Victor has stepped in, leading the Redhawks to their best start in 58 years, with a 16-4 record.

"Obviously, the new coaching change has made us stronger. And that’s what we talk about before every game is how we’re all united. We’re all bought in at a deep level. We’ve been through a lot together," said Redhawks guard Darrion Trammell.

With such an abrupt start, Victor said he didn’t have time to reset the team culture.

"From when I was named interim head coach to the start of the season, it was, I think, three days, so yeah, it was a tough start to our year. Tough times for our guys, but throughout the whole process, they showed their maturity, they’ve been amazing since. They've handled this situation as good as you can. What they’ve done since then just proves what kind of guys they are," Victor said.

His players echo his positive sentiments.

"I think our locker room and everything after that [Hayford’s resignation] became so tight. It just made everybody trust each other more when we’re out there on the court. It really is a family, guard Cameron Tyson said.

"He puts himself into our shoes and we really have a voice with him. If we see something, we can voice that with him. Something that I didn't expect as much is that he really has a good connection with his players. He really makes us feel like we all have a voice," Trammell said.

While Victor said he does want to be the head coach at Seattle U without the ‘interim’ tag, his focus has been far from building his own resume

"I’m extremely proud. This is a special group, and they prove it time and time again. From the beginning of the season, through now. They’ve faced a lot of adversity this year," he said.

And Tyson, their leading scorer, wants it to count for something. The Bothell High School grad played for Idaho, then Houston. But he came back home, determined to get to the Big Dance

"It would mean everything. I told coach Vic that that was my goal for this program-- see us being in the NCAA Tournament. To do that back in my hometown, that would be amazing," Tyson said.

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Just a Bit Outside and Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Ian Furness and Alyssa Charlston

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

