Seattle U basketball coach Chris Victor on 'Seattle Sports Live' after perfect start in WAC play

Seattle U men's basketball coach Chris Victor joined Fox 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Seattle Sports Live" Sunday night, following another weekend sweep in conference play.

The Redhawks are now a perfect 7-0 in WAC Conference games this season and are currently riding an eight-game winning streak.

They play at Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin this week. They return for home games on Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The team is seeking its first NCAA Tournament berth since 1969. Watch the interview in the player above.