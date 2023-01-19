Seattle Storm to retire Sue Bird's No. 10 jersey

article

The Seattle Storm will be retiring Sue Bird's No. 10 jersey this upcoming season.

The team announced on Thursday they will be honoring the point guard on June 11, when they host the Washington Mystics at Climate Pledge Arena. There'll be a ceremony before tip-off.

Bird will be the second player in franchise history to have a jersey number retired. Her jersey will join Lauren Jackson's No. 15 in the rafters.

She was the overall No.1 overall pick in the 2002 WNBA, and was with the Seattle Storm for 21 of the franchise's 23 seasons. She finished her career as the WNBA’s all-time leading assist leader, finishing her career with 3,234 assists.

Bird has also won five Olympic gold medals, four WNBA championships, two NCAA Championships and five EuroLeague titles.