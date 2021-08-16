Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart becomes a new mother

By Q13 News Staff
Seattle Storm
ATLANTA, GA JUNE 09: Seattle forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots the ball during the WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and the Atlanta Dream on June 9th, 2021 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, GA.

SEATTLE - Seattle Storm player Breanna Stewart and wife Marta Xargay, a former WNBA player, announced the birth of their daughter, Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay, on Monday.

Ruby was born via surrogate on August 9. 

Right after winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Stewart returned to the U.S. and traveled to Idaho where the surrogate gave birth. 

After the baby was born, Stewart flew directly to Pheonix, Arizona where she helped the Storm win the Commissioner's Cup and was named MVP, according to ESPN.

Stewart and Xargay first met in 2019 while playing in Russia and have been together ever since, reported Yahoo Sports.

Their journey to motherhood was followed by Togethxr —  a media company highlighting stories of women in sports. 

