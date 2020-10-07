Seattle Storm celebrate fourth WNBA title with virtual rally

Fresh off their WNBA championship win, the Seattle Storm celebrated their fourth title with a virtual championship rally Friday afternoon.

The pandemic forced the city to celebrate virtually instead of on the streets of Seattle with a big parade - as it did the last time the Storm took home the big win in 2018.

RELATED: Seattle Storm sweep Las Vegas Aces, winning 4th WNBA title

Two-time finals MVP Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd, Mercedes Russell and assistant coach Ryan Webb raised the Storm flag on top of the Space Needle earlier in the day.

Storm broadcaster Elise Woodward hosted the virtual event, where fans will hear from the players of the 2020 WNBA Championship team. Seattle Storm owners Lisa Brummel, Ginny Gilder, and Dawn Trudeau and CEO and General Manager Alisha Valvanis will also speak.

Watch the full Virtual Championship Rally below: