Seattle Sounders single-match tickets now available for 2022 season

By FOX 13 News Staff
SEATTLE - Itching to watch some soccer? Seattle Sounders single-match tickets are now available for the 2022 season!

You can find tickets for the club’s 17 Major League Soccer (MLS) and Concacaf Champions League home games, either by visiting the Sounders website or calling 877-657-4625.

The Sounders’ MLS season starts Sunday, Feb. 27, as they host Nashville SC at Lumen Field. The team has an earlier match in Champions League play against F.C. Motagua on Feb. 24.

If you grab tickets, you will need to bring either proof of vaccination or a negative FDA-approved COVID-19 test with you to Lumen Field. Face masks are required to be worn at all times in the stadium, regardless of vaccination status.

Sounders FC Season Memberships are still available, which you can find on the Sounders website.

