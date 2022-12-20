Sounders to host Colorado to open MLS regular season on February 26

article

Seattle Sounders FC will host the Colorado Rapids on Feb. 26 at Lumen Field to kick off its 34-match MLS schedule for the 2023 season. At least five Sounders matches will be televised nationally on FOX.

The regular season for the Sounders will begin just two weeks after they play in the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco, which is set to begin on Feb. 1 and features the best of the world's six soccer regions. The Sounders won a spot in the tournament by winning the Concacaf Champions' League last May.

In addition to the Club World Cup and the normal MLS schedule, the league will take a month-long break from July 15-August 20 for the Leagues Cup, which will be a 47-team tournament between the teams of the MLS and Liga MX of Mexico.

The Sounders join Real Madrid (Spain, UEFA Champions League), Flamengo (Brazil, Copa Libertadores), Auckland City (New Zealand, Oceania Champions League) and Morocco's Wydad Casablanca (host country champion) as confirmed teams for the FIFA Club World Cup next month.

Representatives from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) are yet to be determined.

Home matches against LAFC (March 18), Sporting Kansas City (May 7), and Portland (June 3), and away games against the LA Galaxy (April 1) and Minnesota (Aug. 27) will be on FOX. The season opener against Colorado will be on FS1.

Seattle Sounders FC 2023 MLS Schedule: