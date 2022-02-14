Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Sounders FC reveals new Legacy Green primary jersey for 2022-23 seasons

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:31AM
Seattle Sounders FC
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle Sounders unveil new kits

The Seattle Sounders revealed their new kits for the 2022 season.

SEATTLE - Seattle Sounders FC and adidas on Tuesday revealed a new primary kit, Legacy Green, for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Former Sounders player Brad Evans joined FOX 13 Morning News to show off Seattle's newest look.

The new kit features interconnected blue diamonds down its Rave Green front. The pattern represents the connection between the club's players and its fans.

Image 1 of 6

 

The neck transfer has "waves of progress" which the club says represents the waters of Puget Sound.

The team’s crest has two silver stars, representing its two MLS Cup wins in 2016 and 2019.

RELATED: Dempsey, Solo elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

New Sounders kits revealed

The Seattle Sounders revealed their new Legacy Green kits.

The jersey is now available at Sounders FC Pro Shops and will soon be at MLSstore.com.

The Zulily partnership continues into its fourth year. EQC now appears on the right shoulder after the Sounders FC signed a multi-year partnership with the Puyallup Tribe’s Emerald Queen Casino.

The Sounders are also teasing a "major announcement" that will be made Wednesday morning. Stay tuned for that…

Seattle kicks off its MLS season on Feb. 27 vs. Nashville SC at Lumen Field.

FOX 13 and FOX 13+ are official TV partners of Seattle Sounders FC.

Behind the scenes with the Seattle Sounders kit reveal

Here are behind the scenes of the Seattle Sounders new kit reveal.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

