Seattle Sounders FC reveals new Legacy Green primary jersey for 2022-23 seasons

Seattle Sounders FC and adidas on Tuesday revealed a new primary kit, Legacy Green, for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Former Sounders player Brad Evans joined FOX 13 Morning News to show off Seattle's newest look.

The new kit features interconnected blue diamonds down its Rave Green front. The pattern represents the connection between the club's players and its fans.

The neck transfer has "waves of progress" which the club says represents the waters of Puget Sound.

The team’s crest has two silver stars, representing its two MLS Cup wins in 2016 and 2019.

The jersey is now available at Sounders FC Pro Shops and will soon be at MLSstore.com.

The Zulily partnership continues into its fourth year. EQC now appears on the right shoulder after the Sounders FC signed a multi-year partnership with the Puyallup Tribe’s Emerald Queen Casino.

The Sounders are also teasing a "major announcement" that will be made Wednesday morning. Stay tuned for that…

Seattle kicks off its MLS season on Feb. 27 vs. Nashville SC at Lumen Field.

FOX 13 and FOX 13+ are official TV partners of Seattle Sounders FC.

READ NEXT: MLS releases 2022 Seattle Sounders FC schedule, partnership with FOX 13+ continues

