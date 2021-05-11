Seattle Seahawks to face Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 on Q13 FOX

The Seattle Seahawks will face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2021 season, as announced exclusively on Q13 News This Morning.

Q13 FOX has a look at the NFL on FOX Week 1 Schedule that includes a doubleheader starting with the Seahawks at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Seattle is playing at Indianapolis for the first time since October of 2013. They lost that game but went on to win the Super Bowl.

The Colts were 11-5 and a playoff team last year - losing in the Wild Card round - as did the Seahawks.

Fans were not able to attend Seahawks home games last season at Lumen Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 12s can sign up to be alerted about single-game tickets for the 2021 season here.

This will be the second straight season the Seahawks have opened on the road. Seattle won its 2020 season opener in Atlanta.

Full Week 1 NFL on FOX Schedule:

September 12, 2021

FOX NFL Doubleheader – Week 1

10am PT/1pm ET

Philadelphia @ Atlanta

Minnesota @ Cincinnati

San Francisco @ Detroit

Seattle @ Indianapolis

1:25pm PT/4:25pm ET

Green Bay @ New Orleans

Denver @ New York Giants

The NFL is expanding the 16-game regular season to 17 games starting next season. The extra games will be made up of additional AFC vs NFC match-ups.

The league's full regular-season schedule will be released at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

