Seattle Seahawks reportedly releasing Bobby Wagner after 10 seasons

On the heels of the news of Russell Wilson reportedly being traded to the Denver Broncos, linebacker Bobby Wagner will also be released from the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter, who first reported Wilson's trade, said the Seahawks would be releasing Wagner as well.

Wagner has played 10 seasons with the Seahawks and arrived in Seattle on the same day as Wilson during the 2012 NFL Draft. Wagner is a six-time first-team All-Pro selection and eight-time Pro Bowl selection.

The move will save the Seahawks 16.6 million against its cap, via OverTheCap.com.

Head coach Pete Carroll said last week that they expected to play with Wagner this season. However, he also noted that Wagner's contract would be a factor in that decision.

"We expect to play with Bobby," Carroll said. "We love playing with Bobby. He’s been a great player, another great season. At this time of year, there’s a lot of guys that are in the position where we got to figure out where everybody fits together, and Bobby’s been such a steady part of it. We’d love to be able to play with him, so we’ll work towards that. If we can do that, we’ll do it."

Wagner was set to enter the final year of his deal with Seattle, which had $16.35 million in base salary obligations and $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

Seattle was listed as having $36.7 million in cap space via the NFL Players' Association database prior to the trade of Wilson to Denver. The $11 million Seattle saved against the cap from moving Wilson is entirely offset by the contracts the team added with the acquisitions of quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris, and tight end Noah Fant.

The release of Wagner will push Seattle's cap space to around $53 million ahead of the start of free agency next week.

Wagner will be free to sign with another team as soon as he is released. Players on expiring contracts will have to wait until the new league year begins next Wednesday to sign with new teams.

Wilson and Wagner were the final two players remaining on the roster from their Super Bowl victory over the Broncos in 2013. During their 10-year run in Seattle, the Seahawks made the playoffs eight times, won the NFC West four times, made it to two Super Bowls and won the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Wagner is one of the most decorated players in franchise history. His six first-team All-Pro sections are the most by any player in team history. Hall of Fame left tackle Walter Jones is second on the list with four. Wagner is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, which trails Jones by one for most in franchise history.

Wagner has twice led the NFL in tackles and was a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010's.

