Seattle Mariners no longer require fully vaccinated fans to wear masks at games

The Seattle Mariners said beginning Monday that fully vaccinated fans will no longer need to wear masks while attending games at T-Mobile Park.

Fans who show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will get a wristband when entering the park through the Center Field or Right Field gates. The wristband is your indication that you are able to go mask-free while in the ballpark.

"Maskless fans who do not have wristbands may be asked to produce proof of vaccination," a team official said in a news release.

Earlier this month, the Mariners announced vaccinated-only sections with $10 tickets and other perks.

"Getting vaccinated is the single most important thing we can all do to protect ourselves, our families and our community. Encouraging vaccinations and helping make them accessible to everyone will save lives," said John Stanton, Seattle Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner. "And once enough people are vaccinated, we can all get back to the things we love to do, like sitting with family and friends and enjoying a night at the ballpark."

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week that all counties will be in Phase 3 of the Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery plan on Tuesday, May 18. Counties currently in Phase 2 - Pierce, Cowlitz, Whitman and Ferry - will also move ahead to Phase 3 which means 50% capacity for most indoor activities.

Inslee said on or before June 30, counties will return to full capacity at a majority of public spaces like restaurants and movie theaters. Effective immediately, though, the state will be allowing additional activities with fewer restrictions and increase capacity for groups of fully vaccinated people.

Spectator events like indoor and outdoor sports will no longer have limits on the number of vaccinated attendees.

The Tacoma Rainiers, the Mariners' minor league team affiliate, was the first team in the area to offer a special section for vaccinated fans at their home opener.

Vaccinated Seating Sections

Vaccine-only seating sections will continue to be available through June 2. Tickets start as low as $10. These special seating sections and nine private suites are open only to fully vaccinated adults and children between the ages of 2-16 who show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Social distancing is not required in the locations.

Vaccination Appreciation Week Continues

During the series against the Detroit Tigers, May 17-19, fans who show proof they are fully vaccinated, whether they are seated in the special sections or not, will be able to access the following exclusive game day amenities:

Dedicated vaccine-only entry lanes at Right Field and Center Field Gates;

Exclusive access to the T-Mobile ‘Pen, which had been closed to all fans due to social distancing requirements, and the Trident Deck on the View Level;

20% off food and beverage purchases and regular priced merchandise at the Mariners Team Store (excludes autographed and game used items);

Exclusive Mariners #SeaUsRise t-shirt.

They’re also eligible for prizes to be drawn at random during games. Prizes include T-Mobile 5G devices with one year of T-Mobile service, Alaska Airlines roundtrip travel for two, Microsoft Xbox video game consoles, Costco gift cards, Nordstrom $500 gift cards, Stylist consultation and lunch at a Nordstrom restaurant.

Proof of Vaccination

Fully vaccinated is defined as at least 14 days past the final dose of a two-dose vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The following is acceptable as proof of full vaccination:

Vaccination card which includes the name of the person, type of vaccine and date of last dose;

Photo of a vaccination card as a separate document or on a mobile device;

Documentation of vaccination from a health care provider’s electronic health record or state Immunization Information System record.

Proof of Negative COVID-19 Test

The following is acceptable as proof of negative COVID-19 test:

Printed document from the test provider or laboratory;

Email or text message displayed on a mobile device from the test provider or laboratory.

Proof of a negative test must include the name of the person, type of test performed and date of the negative test.

For PCR tests, the negative result must be within the prior 72 hours;

For antigen tests, the negative result must be within the prior 24 hours.

T-Mobile Park Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics

For those fans who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine, the Mariners are partnering with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and the City of Seattle to offer free vaccines during games at T-Mobile Park. Vaccines are available without an appointment at three locations inside the ballpark. Clinics are staffed by Seattle Fire Department EMS personnel with support from VMFH health care professionals.

Eligible fans have the choice of the two-dose Pfizer or single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those receiving their first dose will be able to receive their second shot at one of the City of Seattle’s community vaccination sites, no appointment necessary.

More Information

For more information about the special vaccination sections and rewards, please log onto Mariners.com/Vaccinated .

