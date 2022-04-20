Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, bench coach Manny Acta test positive for COVID

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 15: Manager Scott Servais of the Seattle Mariners talks with media before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on April 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

SEATTLE - Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais and bench coach Manny Acta have both tested positive for COVID-19.

First base coach Kristopher Negron will serve as the team's acting manager in their absence. Negron had served as manager of the Tacoma Rainiers, the team's Triple-A affiliate, last season. 

Additionally, Rainiers coach Zach Vincej, hitting coordinator C.J. Gillman and special assignment coordinator Dan Wilson will be brought in to assist the team with Servais and Acta out.

The Mariners are dealing with multiple COVID issues currently. Outfielder Mitch Haniger was placed on the COVID-IL on Saturday. Catcher Luis Torrens was placed on the list ahead of Tuesday's series opener with the Texas Rangers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.