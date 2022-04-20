Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, bench coach Manny Acta test positive for COVID
SEATTLE - Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais and bench coach Manny Acta have both tested positive for COVID-19.
First base coach Kristopher Negron will serve as the team's acting manager in their absence. Negron had served as manager of the Tacoma Rainiers, the team's Triple-A affiliate, last season.
Additionally, Rainiers coach Zach Vincej, hitting coordinator C.J. Gillman and special assignment coordinator Dan Wilson will be brought in to assist the team with Servais and Acta out.
The Mariners are dealing with multiple COVID issues currently. Outfielder Mitch Haniger was placed on the COVID-IL on Saturday. Catcher Luis Torrens was placed on the list ahead of Tuesday's series opener with the Texas Rangers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.