Seattle Mariners gear up to take on the Guardians in season opener

By Associated Press
Published 
Associated Press

Julio Rodriguez on the cover of GQ digital magazine

Just in time for opening day, GQ is getting ready to play ball featuring someone familiar on their cover. Welcome to the J-Rod Show!

SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners begin the 2023 season at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. 

PEORIA, ARIZONA - MARCH 09: Robert Perez Jr. #81 of the Seattle Mariners throws the ball during a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

The Mariners pitching staff averaged 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.8 runs per game in the 2022 season.

Cleveland had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road last season. 

The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 3.46 ERA while averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

PITCHING PROBABLES: 

Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0)

Mariners: Luis Castillo (0-0)

Seattle; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. PT