Seattle Mariners gear up to take on the Guardians in season opener

The Seattle Mariners begin the 2023 season at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season.

PEORIA, ARIZONA - MARCH 09: Robert Perez Jr. #81 of the Seattle Mariners throws the ball during a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

The Mariners pitching staff averaged 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.8 runs per game in the 2022 season.

Cleveland had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road last season.

The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 3.46 ERA while averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

PITCHING PROBABLES:

Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0)

Mariners: Luis Castillo (0-0)

RELATED: Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic enters 2023 season with new knowledge, new swing

RELATED: T-Mobile Park food: Seattle Mariners reveal new menu items for 2023 season

Featured article

Seattle; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. PT