Seattle Mariners announce biggest ever lineup of fireworks nights
SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners on Friday announced seven themed fireworks nights, calling it the team's biggest lineup ever.
- June 17th – STAR WARS ™ Fireworks Night Fans will receive a limited-edition Star Wars Night Marcolorian bobblehead when they purchase through this special offer. Tickets are $50 Club Level, $38 Main Level or $26 View Level and must be purchased by Thursday, June 16 at 5:00 p.m. STAR Wars characters will be around the ballpark for fans to take photos.
- July 1st – Patriotic Fireworks NightGet your Independence Day weekend started at T-Mobile Park with America’s pastime and postgame fireworks.
- July 22nd – All-Star Fireworks Night
- August 5th – Sing-Along Fireworks Night (also sponsored by MOViN 92.5)It’s Girl’s Night Out! When you purchase a specially priced ticket including $40 Club Level or $40 Main level, you will receive a limited-edition Girl’s Night Mariners-themed hat. You must purchase tickets by Thursday, August 4 at 5:00pm at Mariners.com/girlsnightout.
- August 26th – Ichiro Mariners Hall of Fame Weekend Fireworks NightIt's time to immortalize #51 into Seattle sports history as the 10th member of the Mariners Hall of Fame, joining Alvin Davis, Dave Niehaus, Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez, Randy Johnson, Dan Wilson, Ken Griffey Jr., Lou Piniella and Jamie Moyer. As a ten-time All-Star & Gold Glove winner, three-time Silver Slugger, and 2001 Rookie of the Year & MVP award winner, Ichiro left a lasting impact on this organization and the game of baseball. We're dedicating an entire weekend to celebrating him and these achievements!
- September 9th – Earth, Wind & Fireworks Night
- September 30th – Fan Appreciation Fireworks NightFirst 20,000 fans through the gates will receive a Mariners team poster.
