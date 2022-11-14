Seattle Mariners evening home games to start earlier in 2023

article

Single-game tickets for the Seattle Mariners' 2023 season go on sale this week, and evening home games will now start earlier.

Presale of single-game tickets launches Thursday at 10 a.m. for Mariners Mail and text subscribers, then opens to all fans Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Additionally, evening home games will now start at 6:40 p.m. The only exceptions include Opening Night on March 30 and the following Fireworks Nights:

May 26, Pittsburgh Pirates

June 16, Chicago White Sox

June 30, Tampa Bay Rays

July 14, Detroit Tigers

Aug. 11, Baltimore Orioles

Aug. 25, Kansas City Royals

Sept. 29, Texas Rangers

Weekday afternoon games will not be affected.

Last season, the Mariners launched a pilot for earlier start times—6:40 p.m. instead of 7:10 p.m.—which was so well-received by fans they opted to make the change permanent.

For more information on next season's schedule, including start times, visit the Mariners website.