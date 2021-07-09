Seattle Kraken to play preseason games in Everett, Kent and Spokane

The Seattle Kraken announced their preseason schedule which includes three "home" games in Everett, Kent and Spokane.

The games will be played between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2. Here's the schedule:

Sunday September 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM PT - Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks @ Spokane[Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena]

Friday October 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM PT - Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers @ Everett [Angel ofthe Winds Arena]

Saturday October 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM PT - Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames @ Kent [accessoShoWare Center]

The Kraken expect to play their first home game at the newly rebuilt Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center.

"We are so grateful to the men and women who have worked tirelessly to build Climate Pledge Arena in the most extraordinary of circumstances and thank Mortenson and all the sub-contractors," said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken. "The arena is on track to host our first regular season home game in mid-October, but we have made the decision to play our three inaugural preseason games at three outstanding local arenas. This gives us an opportunity to partner with the WHL teams, celebrate hockey across our region and grow this beautiful game. We couldn’t be more excited for these games and then to open Climate Pledge Arena."

Tickets for each game will be sold by each Western Hockey League team with tickets going on sale July 16 at noon at angelofthewindsarena.com for Everett, seattlethunderbirds.com for Kent and ticketswest.com for Spokane.

"These games represent the opportunity to see our roster come together for the first time outside of training camp," said Seattle Kraken General Manager, Ron Francis. "It will be an honor to play them in hockey communities across the state and I know our players will be excited."

The rest of the preseason games are expected to be played in Canada:

Tuesday September 28, 2021 - Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers [Rogers Place]

Wednesday September 29, 2021 -Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames [Scotiabank Saddledome]

Tuesday October 5, 2021 - Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks [Rogers Arena]

