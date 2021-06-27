Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol talks expansion draft and his player development process

SEATTLE, Wash. - The first head coach of the Seattle Kraken franchise, Dave Hakstol joined Q13 sports reporter Alyssa Charlston to detail how they're preparing for the expansion draft and his player development process. He also breaks down the Kraken mascot.
Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol talks NHL expansion draft and his player development process
