Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Storm beat Indiana for Noelle Quinn’s 1st win at helm

By AP News Staff
Published 
Seattle Storm
Associated Press
article

EVERETT, WASHINGTON - JUNE 01: Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm dribbles down the court against Danielle Robinson #3 of the Indiana Fever during the third quarter at Angel of the Winds Arena on June 01, 2021 in Everett, Washington. NOTE TO USER: Use

Expand

EVERETT, Wash. - Breanna Stewart scored 28 points, Jewell Loyd added 18 and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 88-73 on Tuesday night for coach Noelle Quinn’s first victory.

Quinn took over on Sunday after Dan Hughes abruptly announced his retirement, saying the rigors of being a head coach in the WNBA has taken a toll.

Sue Bird added 12 points and eight assists for Seattle (6-1), which has won four straight games. The Storm made 11 3-pointers, four from Loyd, and 21 of 24 free throws.

RELATED: Noelle Quinn ready for challenge of leading Seattle Storm

Stewart scored 16 points in the first half and Loyd added 10 as Seattle built a 43-38 lead.

Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 15 rebounds and Jessica Breland added 12 points for Indiana (1-8). Danielle Robinson scored 11 points and Tiffany Mitchell had 10.

Noelle Quinn to lead Seattle Storm

Quinn was elevated to being the new head coach of the Storm when Dan Hughes abruptly announced he was retiring less than a month into the regular season.

MORE FROM Q13 SPORTS: 

WATCH: Just a Bit Outside and Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine
FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Ian Furness and Alyssa Charlston
HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
SEATTLE STORM
SEATTLE MARINERS
SEATTLE KRAKEN
OL REIGN
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS