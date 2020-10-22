Seahawks won't allow fans for Nov. 1 home game against 49ers

The Seahawks will not allow fans at CenturyLink Field when they take on the 49ers Nov. 1.

The 'Hawks initially decided against fans at their first three home games and said they would decide later on the remaining five.

The news is not a surprise as the United States continues to battle COVID-19 and Washington's case numbers are steadily rising.

There will, however, be fans in attendance when the Seahawks take on the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday.

The Arizona Department of Health Services is permitting the Cardinals to host a crowd of up to 1,200 people at State Farm Stadium.

Advertisement

RELATED: Report: Seahawks to pursue Antonio Brown

Seats for the Seahawks game will be available to those with season tickets based on order of account seniority. Masks are mandatory. There will be 600 seats available on both the west and east sides of the stadium and spread out in pods of two.

The Seahawks are heading to Arizona undefeated - 5-0 for the first time in franchise history.

The Cardinals are coming off an impressive 38-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football." The Seahawks should be rested and prepared because they're coming off a bye week.

Seattle has the league's best offense, averaging nearly 34 points per game. Arizona's defense has been among the NFL's best, giving up less than 19 points per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.