Seahawks Week 3 injury report includes Green, Dunbar, Thorpe

The Seattle Seahawks have another long list of players who are out or questionable heading into Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to the team, defensive end Rasheem Green will be out due to a neck injury.

Players who are listed as questionable include:

DE Benson Mayowa (groin)

CB Quinton Dunbar (knee)

CB Neiko Thorpe (hip)

T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral)

For the Cowboys, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie will be out due to a hamstring issue.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyron Smith were also listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Seahawks can be seen at 1:25 p.m. on Q13 FOX, official TV partner of the Seahawks. Plus watch postgame on Seahawks Gameday at 5 p.m.