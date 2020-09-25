Seahawks Week 3 injury report includes Green, Dunbar, Thorpe
RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks have another long list of players who are out or questionable heading into Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.
According to the team, defensive end Rasheem Green will be out due to a neck injury.
Players who are listed as questionable include:
- DE Benson Mayowa (groin)
- CB Quinton Dunbar (knee)
- CB Neiko Thorpe (hip)
- T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral)
For the Cowboys, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie will be out due to a hamstring issue.
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyron Smith were also listed as questionable.
Cowboys at Seahawks can be seen at 1:25 p.m. on Q13 FOX, official TV partner of the Seahawks. Plus watch postgame on Seahawks Gameday at 5 p.m.