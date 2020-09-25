Expand / Collapse search

Seahawks Week 3 injury report includes Green, Dunbar, Thorpe

Published 
Seattle Seahawks
Q13 FOX

One on one with Seahawk KJ Wright

In an exclusive interview with Q13 Sports, the Seahawks linebacker says it's hard to imagine playing in CenturyLink Field without fans.

RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks have another long list of players who are out or questionable heading into Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to the team, defensive end Rasheem Green will be out due to a neck injury.

Players who are listed as questionable include:

  • DE Benson Mayowa (groin)
  • CB Quinton Dunbar (knee)
  • CB Neiko Thorpe (hip)
  • T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral)

RELATED: Jordyn Brooks, Ugo Amadi to get their chance on Seahawks defense

For the Cowboys, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie will be out due to a hamstring issue.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyron Smith were also listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Seahawks can be seen at 1:25 p.m. on Q13 FOX, official TV partner of the Seahawks. Plus watch postgame on Seahawks Gameday at 5 p.m.