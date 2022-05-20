Expand / Collapse search

Seahawks waive quarterback Levi Lewis

Seahawks quarterback Levi Lewis works through drills during practice at the team's rookie mini-camp on May 6, 2022 at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. (photo by Curtis Crabtree / FOX 13 Seattle)

The Seattle Seahawks waived rookie quarterback Levi Lewis on Friday.

Lewis signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Lafayette earlier this month. Lewis and rookie tryout quarterback Kaleb Eleby from Western Michigan were the two quarterbacks with the team for their rookie mini-camp.

The release of Lewis leaves the Seahawks with one opening on their 90-man roster. Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason are the three quarterback until contract currently with the Seahawks.

Lewis was productive during his four-plus years at Louisiana-Lafayette, throwing for 9,191 yards with 74 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. However, Lewis is also extremely undersized for the position at under 5-foot-9.

