Seahawks waive quarterback Levi Lewis

The Seattle Seahawks waived rookie quarterback Levi Lewis on Friday.

Lewis signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Lafayette earlier this month. Lewis and rookie tryout quarterback Kaleb Eleby from Western Michigan were the two quarterbacks with the team for their rookie mini-camp.

The release of Lewis leaves the Seahawks with one opening on their 90-man roster. Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason are the three quarterback until contract currently with the Seahawks.

Lewis was productive during his four-plus years at Louisiana-Lafayette, throwing for 9,191 yards with 74 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. However, Lewis is also extremely undersized for the position at under 5-foot-9.

