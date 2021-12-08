Seahawks' Tyler Lockett nominated for NFL Man of the Year

article

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is in the running for this year's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The award recognizes players for their work in the community and service off the field.

Lockett grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Since entering the league, he's helped the community there establish college scholarship programs, provide holiday dinners for people experiencing homelessness, and support black-owned businesses.

Lockett could become the second consecutive Seahawk to win the award after quarterback Russell Wilson won it last year.

