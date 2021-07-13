Seahawks training camp registration starting Wednesday

article

The Seattle Seahawks announced fan registration for the Seahawks Training Camp, presented by Safeway, will open on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

12 Training Camp practices will run from July 28 to Aug. 12. Registration is first come first serve. Two of these dates will be exclusive to Season Ticket Holders, and spots are made available to Season Ticket Holders for those days on an online pre-registration window.

The Training Camp events will be in accordance with current NFL, state and local public health guidelines.

The NFL's 2021 Training Camp policy requires that fans and players remain 20 feet apart throughout the camp — autographs and close proximity to the players will not be permitted.

Additional pre-season activities were also announced, including the team's annual 12 Tour on July 16, and the "Welcome Home Week" event from Sep. 12-19.

"We can't wait to show the 12s how much we missed them last season by hosting some incredible events this summer, including having fans back at Seahawks Training Camp, one of our organization's most beloved annual traditions," said Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal Inc. President, Chuck Arnold.

"We are grateful to our state and local public health and government officials for their continued guidance and support as we work together to ensure a safe and fun experience for all of our fans, players and staff."

