Seahawks to wear Action Green jerseys for Thursday Night Football on FOX

The Seahawks' infamous Action Green is back.

Seattle plans to wear its lucky Action Green jerseys for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The team tweeted Tuesday "Who's ready for some… ACTION GREEN."

The Seahawks are 4-0 when wearing all Action Green jerseys.

Coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. Thursday with Seahawks Gameday on FOX 13, your official home of the Seattle Seahawks.

Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. Then stick around for Seahawks Gameday postgame coverage.

Seattle is coming off of a short week. Russell Wilson overcame a shaky start to throw for two touchdowns and run for a third and the Seahawks rebounded from back-to-back losses by beating the San Francisco 49ers 28-21 on Sunday.

RELATED: Seahawks manage to end skid, but real test comes this week

After Thursday's game, the Hawks get extra time to prepare for their next game which will be on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 17.

