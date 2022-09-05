Seahawks to wear Action Green in season opener against Broncos, Russell Wilson

article

The Seattle Seahawks will open their 2022 season on Monday night against the Denver Broncos (and Russell Wilson). To kick off the opener, the Seahawks will be wearing their Action Green uniforms.

The Seahawks will look to not only improve upon their success in home openers—they're 11-1 in home openers under Pete Carroll and John Schneider—but also to continue their winning ways in Action Green.

Dating back to their 2016 win over their Rams in their first game in Action Green, the Seahawks are 7-1 when wearing their green jersey, and are 4-1 in the all-green look they'll be wearing on Monday night.

Officials will be handing out 60,000 Action Green rally towels to fans at Lumen Field on Monday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. on Monday night.