Seahawks to play without fans in attendance for next two home games at Lumen Field

The Seattle Seahawks will continue to play without fans for the next two home games in December, the team announced on Monday.

The Seattle Seahawks will continue without fans in the stands at the newly-renamed Lumen Field for the Dec. 6 game against the New York Giants and Dec. 13th homes game against the New York Jets.

The team made the announcement amid growing concerns of a rise in coronavirus cases in Washington state. In a statement, the Hawks recognized increasing concerns of the virus in the state and urged their fans to "remain vigilant" in social distancing and safety measures to combat the spread of the virus.

"Due to the current case counts of COVID-19 in our state, we will continue playing without fans in attendance at our home games on Dec. 6 (vs. N.Y. Giants) and Dec. 13 (vs. N.Y. Jets)," the Seahawks said in a statement on Monday. "We are continuing to work closely with local public health and government officials and are committed to following their lead to keep our community safe. We will keep fans informed as decisions are made for our Dec. 27 home game and beyond. We continue to urge all fans to remain vigilant with physical distancing, mask wearing and following all local guidelines."