Seahawks take WSU tackle Abraham Lucas in third round
RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks selected Washington State tackle Abraham Lucas with their third round pick in the NFL Draft.
After taking Mississippi State's Charles Cross in the first round, the Seahawks doubled down on their offensive line emphasis by taken Lucas in the third.
Lucas, 23, is an Everett, Wash. native that played high school football at Archbishop Murphy. After redshirting for the Cougars in 2017, Lucas became a four-year starter at right tackle.
Lucas was a freshman All-American in 2018 and a second-team All-Pac-12 in each of his first three years in college. He finished his career at WSU by being named a first-team All-Pac-12 performer for his senior season.
Like Cross, Lucas spent two years playing in an "Air Raid" offense under Mike Leach. Leach left WSU following the 2019 and then coached Cross at Mississippi State the last two years
