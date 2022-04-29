Seahawks take Minnesota DE Boye Mafe, Michigan St RB Kenneth Walker II

article

With consecutive selections in the second round of the NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks have added Minnesota defensive end Boye Mafe and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker II.

Mafe, 23, was a two-year starter for the Golden Gophers. In 13 games as a senior, Mafe had 34 tackles with seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Mafe appeared in 42 career games at Minnesota with 13 total starts. He was never asked to be a heavy workload player at Minnesota and was used more as a situational pass rusher. He still managed to lead the team in tackles for loss and sacks in each of his final two years at the school.

Mafe averaged just 37 snaps a game as a senior for the Gophers.

Walker, 21, became a full-time starter last season at Michigan State after transferring from Wake Forest. He exploded with 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns during his season with the Spartans. He won the Doak Walker Award as the best running back in the country and was a consensus All-American.

Walker's selection is interesting on another level as well. With Chris Carson still recovering from neck surgery, the pick indicates the Seahawks may not believe he'll be able to return to action this season. Head coach Pete Carroll has been non-committal recently when asked for updates about Carson's outlook.

Rashaad Penny also is under contract after re-signing on a one-year deal this offseason. Neither Penny or Carson are under contract beyond this season, however.

Walker had 217 carries for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns over his first two seasons combined at Wake Forest.

EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 27: Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker (9) slips down near the end zone during a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and Penn State Nittany Lions on November 27, 2021 at Spartan Stadi Expand

