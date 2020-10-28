Seahawks strike trade deal with Bengals for DE Carlos Dunlap

The Seattle Seahawks struck a deal on Wednesday to acquire two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap from the Cincinnati Bengals, according to reports.

ESPN's Ian Rapoport and NFL's Tom Pelissero both reported the news.

As part of the deal, Seattle is reportedly trading backup offensive lineman BJ Finney, who has not played one snap on offense this season, to the Bengals along with a draft pick.

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 29: Carlos Dunlap #96 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Dunlap is 31 years old and averages 8.5 sacks per season. He is a Pro Bowler and had a really nice season last year, but has struggled this season in Cincinnati.

Expect Seattle to make more moves to make all of this work, Ian Rapaport told Q13's Ian Furness, as the team is right at the ceiling of the salary cap.

Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll will be asked about the trades as his weekly news conference later Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.