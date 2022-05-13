Expand / Collapse search

Seahawks sign receivers Deontez Alexander, Kevin Kassis

RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks signed wide receivers Deontez Alexander and Kevin Kassis to their roster on Friday. 

The team also waived receivers Matt Cole, Jake Herslow, John Mitchell and Demetris Robertson.

Alexander, 25, spent time with the Detroit Lions in 2018 and 2019 after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Division III Franklin College (Ind.). He caught two passes for 17 yards in the 2019 preseason for the Lions but has not appeared in a regular season game.  

Kassis, 24, graduated from Montana State after the 2019 season. However, the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated pro day scouting opportunities at the school over the previous two years. He took part in this year's event and found a way to get the Seahawks' attention.

Kassis had 1,966 receiving yards on 152 receptions with nine touchdowns in two seasons played at Montana State.

Cole spent time on Seattle's practice squad late last season. Herslow, Robertson and Mitchell were all undrafted rookie free agent signings earlier this month.

