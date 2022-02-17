Seahawks sign RB Darwin Thompson to future deal

The Seattle Seahawks announced the signing of former Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Darwin Thompson to a future contract.

Thompson, 25, appeared in 26 career games with one start for the Chiefs during the 2019-2020 seasons. He has 64 carries for 225 yards and two touchdowns. He's also caught 16 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. He had 14 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown in his only start in the final game of the 2020 season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thompson spent last season on the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before returning to the Chiefs' practice squad during the playoffs.

Thompson is one of 14 players the Seahawks have signed to future contracts since the end of the season. Rosters don't expand to the offseason limit of 90 players until the new league year begins on March 16. Future contracts are utilized to sign players for when rosters expand.

Thompson joins Chris Carson, DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer and Josh Johnson as running backs under contract for the 2022 season. Rashaad Penny, Alex Collins and Adrian Peterson are set to be an unrestricted free agents next month.

The 13 other players signed to future deals all spent time on the team's practice squad during the season. Defensive tackles Myles Adams, Jarrod Hewitt and Niles Scott, wide receivers Matt Cole, Aaron Fuller, Cade Johnson and Cody Thompson, linebackers Aaron Donkor and Lakiem Williams, cornerback Mike Jackson, tackle Greg Eiland and guard Pier-Olivier Lestage signed with the two immediately after the season. Defensive end Alex Tchangum signed his future contract a week later.

