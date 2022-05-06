Seahawks sign four draft picks, 14 undrafted free agents

article

The Seattle Seahawks signed four of their nine draft picks and added 14 undrafted free agents to the roster ahead of the start of the team's rookie mini-camp on Friday.

Fifth-round cornerback Tariq Woolen and defensive end Tyreke Smith, and seventh-round receivers Bo Melton and Dareke Young all signed their four-year rookie contracts.

The undrafted class is fronted by Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis. Lewis is the only quarterback the Seahawks have added to the roster since the trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March. Seattle received Drew Lock in return from Denver in the deal and he'll compete with Geno Smith for the starting job. But Lewis is the first quarterback to sign with the team this offseason.

Lewis is undersized at just 5-foot-8 and 187 pounds. He was productive during his four-plus years at Louisiana-Lafayette, throwing for 9,191 yards with 74 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

Seattle added four safeties as undrafted free agents after not adding any through the NFL Draft last weekend. Viginia's Joey Blount, Miami (FL)'s Bubba Bolden, Wisconsin's Scott Nelson, and Nebraska's Deontai Williams.

The rest of the free agent class includes Texas tight end Cade Brewer, Georgia State guard Shamarious Gilmore, West Florida defensive tackle Matt Gotel, Houston wide receiver Jake Herslow, North Carolina State linebacker Levi Jones, Florida Atlantic tight end John Mitchell, Framingham State linebacker Josh Onujiogu, Auburn receiver Demetris Robertson, and Florida International cornerback Josh Valentine-Turner.

The mini-camp this weekend can only consist of rookies and players without accrued seasons of service time. That usually includes players that have spent time on practice squads but have not appeared in many, if any, regular season games. The team will also have several players at camp as tryout players as well.

Draft picks do not have to be signed to take part in the rookie mini-camp. The entire class will be able to participate despite only four being under contract.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston, Ian Furness & Curtis Crabtree

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS